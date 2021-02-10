BUZZ-COMMENT-Benign U.S. CPI clinches perfect trifecta for AUD

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Benign U.S. inflation alongside assurances of generous monetary and fiscal support provide a perfect backdrop for the red-hot rally in risk assets, which should ensure further gains in the Australian dollar.

Core U.S. consumer prices were unchanged for a second straight month in January, below expectations , and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's low-rates pledge on Wednesday . Meanwhile President Joe Biden's "think big" fiscal stimulus plan continues to drive up optimism of a slow but steady economic recovery .

Rising inflation expectations on anticipation of a large pandemic relief bill and surging Treasury yields had caused some concern over the sustainability of the risk rally, with five-year U.S. inflation expectations rising to their highest since 2018.

Wednesday's inflation data and Powell's assurance that the Fed will keep interest rates at current levels until the economy has reached maximum employment and inflation stays above 2% for some time should keep real yields anchored. This will support stocks, commodities and riskier assets such as bitcoin.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar should also benefit from its high correlation to commodities. An AUD/USD test of the 2021 high at 0.7819 and the 100-month moving average at 0.7857 appear a matter of time.

