BUZZ-COMMENT-Beijing pulls levers, shifts gears, but yuan holds firm

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Beijing is clearly worried about China's slowing growth, pulling policy levers one by one to support the economy. Despite gloomy economic forecasts , the yuan has hence remained stable, and could stay that way next year.

Recent announcements of lower taxes , cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and benchmark interest rates , and plans to frontload infrastructure spending all corroborate forecasts of economic deterioration if nothing is done.

If predictions of further monetary policy easing and fiscal support prove correct, the yuan could rally on renewed economic hope. But bulls should temper their optimism.

China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 will substantially hurt production . Possible government-ordained factory shutdowns to reduce pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics will also dampen industrial output in the first quarter.

As the Chinese economy sputters, the U.S. post-pandemic recovery appears in full swing, exacerbating inflationary pressures and likely forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates earlier. Though well-anticipated, that should still support USD/CNH.

The pair is bottoming after the People's Bank of China recently raised banks' foreign exchange RRR to stem yuan appreciation. If USD/CNH ends Friday above 6.3786, signalling a breakout from the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel, short-covering could send the dollar up toward its 50-week moving average near 6.4500.

While Beijing's more proactive stance is positive for the economy and thereby the yuan, don't bet on it being everyone's favourite Asia currency again next year .

