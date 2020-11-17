BUZZ-COMMENT-Bears eye another ratchet down in USD/JPY, 104 key

Nov 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has traded heavily since Nov 11 and the risk is for a move back below 104.00 and possible test of the 103.18 spike low on Nov 6. Swings in risk sentiment, particularly risk aversion have proved to be a boon for JPY as a haven given U.S. uncertainties due to the COVID-19 resurgence, its effects on the economy and the on-going election dispute.

USD/JPY has been on the move down since Nov 11 when it rallied to 105.68 on news of Pfizer's COVID vaccine. It has since fallen hard, trading down to 104.04 in Asia Wednesday. The bias remains down and it may be only a matter of time before 104.00 is pierced, option barriers tipped there are triggered and stops below hit.

A break below 104.00 targets the 103.18-20 double bottom of Nov 6-9. USD/JPY jumped back up to 105.64 on Nov 9, before trading to 105.68 on Nov 11. The subsequent move down suggests a cap of sorts ahead of the descending 100-day moving average at 105.71. The also descending Ichimoku cloud between 105.34-52 and the 55-DMA at 105.18 should provide good resistance on any subsequent rallies. Previous comments and .

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/35GA9WW

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

