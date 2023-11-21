News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bearish USD/JPY traders need to overcome key support level

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 21, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - While the tide has turned against USD/JPY due to a shift in perception of the respective monetary policies of the United States and Japan, the medium-term technical outlook hangs on what happens with a widely watched Japanese technical support level.

The Japanese yen rallied against the dollar for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors positioned for the possibility that the Bank of Japan will tighten monetary policy next year while the Federal Reserve loosens. EBS flow data have shown FX traders have fled USD/JPY between Thursday and Tuesday.

The scope is growing for an even bigger USD/JPY loss to eventually probe the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud, that currently spans the 145.84-148.66 region. A break under the cloud base will confirm a shift in the overall technical bias to the downside. Note 14-day momentum remains negative after turning so on Monday, further highlighting the recent shift against USD/JPY. Related comment.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3R8NyPg

Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46omwYr

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.