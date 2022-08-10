BUZZ-COMMENT-Bearish USD/CNY chart obscures rising China risks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's yuan strengthened considerably late on Wednesday, triggering a short-term bearish signal for USD/CNY. But that technical cue obscures the rising risks of investing in Chinese assets.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened considerably late on Wednesday, triggering a short-term bearish signal for USD/CNY. But that technical cue obscures the rising risks of investing in Chinese assets.

The onshore yuan gained 0.4% versus the greenback in a move that was squarely due to the dollar's fall because U.S. inflation appears to be peaking . Nonetheless, USD/CNY has entered the daily Bollinger downtrend channel; whether it remains there and confirms the bearish bias depends on a Thursday close below 6.7420.

USD/CNY has since rebounded above 6.7400 even as Asia stocks rally broadly on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its rate-hiking pace, even if its end goal of reaching 3.4%-3.5% in the Fed funds rate by year-end remains the same .

Yuan buyers need to be acutely aware of the elevated risks of exposure to Chinese assets. The potential for U.S. tariff reduction is dissipating , while the odds of continued COVID-related economic weakness remain high . Last but not least, the possibility of military escalation in the Taiwan Strait cannot be ignored, even if China's drills have concluded .

USD bulls might be licking their wounds now, but their medium-term outlook will be intact if USD/CNY closes the week above 6.7300. That will preserve the 200-week moving average support, which should attract dip-buying once again.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dnHBwz

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bOSFST

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters