BUZZ-COMMENT-Bearish USD/CNY chart obscures rising China risks

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened considerably late on Wednesday, triggering a short-term bearish signal for USD/CNY. But that technical cue obscures the rising risks of investing in Chinese assets.

The onshore yuan gained 0.4% versus the greenback in a move that was squarely due to the dollar's fall because U.S. inflation appears to be peaking . Nonetheless, USD/CNY has entered the daily Bollinger downtrend channel; whether it remains there and confirms the bearish bias depends on a Thursday close below 6.7420.

USD/CNY has since rebounded above 6.7400 even as Asia stocks rally broadly on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its rate-hiking pace, even if its end goal of reaching 3.4%-3.5% in the Fed funds rate by year-end remains the same .

Yuan buyers need to be acutely aware of the elevated risks of exposure to Chinese assets. The potential for U.S. tariff reduction is dissipating , while the odds of continued COVID-related economic weakness remain high . Last but not least, the possibility of military escalation in the Taiwan Strait cannot be ignored, even if China's drills have concluded .

USD bulls might be licking their wounds now, but their medium-term outlook will be intact if USD/CNY closes the week above 6.7300. That will preserve the 200-week moving average support, which should attract dip-buying once again.

