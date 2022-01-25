BUZZ-COMMENT-Bearish pre-Fed EUR/USD signals can't quite quash upside risks

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as risk aversion returned to the market, leading price action to reinforce already bearish tech signals even though euro zone inflation and the possibility of less dovish ECB present upside potential.

EUR/USD fell below the daily cloud base, rising channel base on daily charts and the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally. Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum and January's monthly inverted hammer candle suggests bears are in control.

Investors are focused on whether the Fed will live up to markets' increasingly hawkish expectations to fight inflation or, instead, signal a more measured approach .

If the Fed indicates more caution after its meeting ends on Wednesday, rates could weaken, hurting the dollar and, in turn, underpinning EUR/USD.

Investors would then focus on elevated euro zone inflation and the potential for the ECB to become less accommodative sooner than expected to tame price growth. Euribor futures FEIU2 indicate investors are pulling forward expectations for the first ECB hike.

German December PPI rose 24.2% , well above estimates of 19.4%. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reiterated optimism on growth and willingness to act if inflation is above target .

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

