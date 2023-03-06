BUZZ-COMMENT-Bearish bets against China's yuan may be misplaced

March 7 (Reuters) - The yuan took a hit from disappointment at China's conservative 2023 GDP targeton Monday. But bears shouldn't be complacent: China is pivoting its economy, and USD/CNH may end up lower.

Beijing has dropped hints at relaxing tech sector supervision, with a nod to the platform economy that was disrupted by the 2020 crackdown. Technological disruption by ChatGPT, a potential game-changer for the economy of the future but banned in China, has had policymakers scrambling to spur the creation of domestic versions.

Fresh promises to deepen financial reform and attract foreign investmentsuggest tech-centric yuan inflows might be under-priced, mitigating manufacturing sector outflows.

China's 5.0% GDP target shows Beijing is aware of numerous challenges in restarting its economic engines, ranging from weak global demand, multilateral moves to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing, and geopolitical manoeuvres aimed at curtailing China's influence.

But policymakers' commitment to empower Chinese consumers and reinvigorate private firms should not be dismissed as lip service; Beijing will very likely exceed this year's economic goals. Upcoming data could continue to surprise higher, lifting Chinese risk assets and the yuan.

USD/CNH on Monday acquired a bullish stance within the Bollinger uptrend channel, but has slipped back to test the channel base at 6.9408. If it ends belowits 21-day moving average, currently at 6.8825, it could signal to USD longs that their bets are misplaced.

