BUZZ-COMMENT-Be wary of the crowded long dollar trade

FX traders should be wary of the increasingly crowded long U.S. dollar trade despite all the bullish fundamental and technical factors that underpin the greenback.

The dollar registered a sixth straight week of gains on Friday as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and Federal Reserve policy tilting the United States into a recession.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Friday hit 105.01 - the highest since December, 2002. The underlying long-term technical structure is very bullish, especially as 14-month momentum remains positive.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended May 10, the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose to $19.82 billion long from $19.38 billion a week earlier. The net long position is still below the November, 2021 $23.97 billion peak, but there is a risk the long trade could become too crowded.

