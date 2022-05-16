BUZZ-COMMENT-Be wary of the crowded long dollar trade

May 16 (Reuters) - FX traders should be wary of the increasingly crowded long U.S. dollar trade despite all the bullish fundamental and technical factors that underpin the greenback.

The dollar registered a sixth straight week of gains on Friday as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and Federal Reserve policy tilting the United States into a recession.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Friday hit 105.01 - the highest since December, 2002. The underlying long-term technical structure is very bullish, especially as 14-month momentum remains positive.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended May 10, the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose to $19.82 billion long from $19.38 billion a week earlier. The net long position is still below the November, 2021 $23.97 billion peak, but there is a risk the long trade could become too crowded.

