BUZZ-COMMENT-Be ready for the new FX drivers of 2021

Dec 17 (Reuters) - With many G10 Central Banks forced to keep interest rates at their lower bound for the foreseeable future, a key driver of foreign-exchange rates is now missing, but investors should be ready for replacements in a new post-virus landscape.

Inflation may be at the fore in 2021, and not prompting its usual reaction on exchange rates, either. The inability of central banks to raise interest rates to counter inflation, especially as spending recovers to drive it higher, will obviously erode a currency's worth.

We are already seeing this effect with the USD. It's lost an attractive yield, and while it's the currency of a big, well-performing economy before the pandemic, it's likely to recover quicker and lift inflation faster than others.

Gross domestic product will be another driver. Economies that can recover their GDP quicker than others should see a stronger currency. But of course, that growth potential might yet be outweighed by higher inflation.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

