BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of Japan decision: yes, no, maybe... probably not

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The market is contemplating a "live" Bank of Japan decision Tuesday with the central bank potentially telegraphing changes to its economic/inflation outlooks and even policy. Given the current state of Japan's economy and other factors, the BOJ will likely keep policy unchanged and, at most, slightly tweak its outlook.

Considerable debate about inflation appears to have already taken place on the BOJ Policy Board. The majority view led by Governor Kazuo Ueda still sees inflation coming off into 2024 - despite the blip up in Tokyo October core inflation .

On policy including yield curve control, the BOJ has been steadfast, continuing to buy bonds on a regular and ad hoc basis as Japanese yields tick up alongside yields abroad. This is unlikely to change.

That said, some in the market see the BOJ eventually raising its ceiling on yields. To wit, the ten-year Japanese government bond yield is already above the BOJ's "official" 0.50% cap, and closing in on the "unofficial" and stated 1.0% ceiling.

As to the BOJ's view on the economy, downside risks look to be greater now with the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza in addition to the war in Ukraine. Supply chain disruptions remain too given tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan and other issues.

Taken together, there seems little leeway for the BOJ to change its outlook or policy in any meaningful way at this time. Reuters preview , poll . Related comment .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

