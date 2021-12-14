BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of England to wait - sterling remains vulnerable

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Omicron concerns will likely keep the Bank of England on hold on Dec 16, which should trigger the next move lower in sterling, despite a stronger economy and rising inflation.

UK jobs data on Tuesday showed rising employment and falling unemployment, despite the end of the government's furlough programme . Wednesday's inflation data is expected to be strong: a Reuters poll predicts a 4.7% year-on-year rise in headline CPI versus 4.2% in October. A UK manufacturing survey on Monday and a Citi/YouGov survey Tuesday fuelled inflation fears.

This scenario would normally be a trigger for the BoE to raise rates, but BOEWATCH currently prices no change on Thursday at nearly 72%.

Markets believe surging COVID-19 cases and the expected "tidal wave" of infections from the Omicron variant in the UK will force the BoE to take a cautious stance.

The UK needs a unified, coherent government to lead it out of the pandemic and post-Brexit world. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is in chaos after the opposition saved his COVID-19 policy , which may be another factor encouraging the BoE to maintain stability.

Technically 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages, plus 21-day Bollinger bands head lower, which is a bearish trending setup. Look for a GBP/USD break of 1.3166, 38.2% of the 2020-2021 rise. A close above the 1.3308 falling 21 DMA is needed to end the downtrend.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

