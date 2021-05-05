BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of England expectations leave GBP vulnerable

May 5 (Reuters) - Sterling is firmer ahead of Thursday's Bank Of England monetary policy announcement and forecast as investors lean toward a hawkish tilt, but it leaves GBP vulnerable to a potential buy the rumour and sell the fact scenario.

Strong UK data as Britain exits lockdown restrictions is reason to be optimistic, and it will be hard for the MPC to not recognise that, but any announcement about QE tapering shouldn't be a surprise if they want to avoid completing their 875 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) purchases before their end of 2021 target date.

FX options aren't ruling out increased GBP volatility over the announcement, but it's hardly excessive. Overnight expiry GBP/USD implied volatility posts a new high since March 24, but it's only 1.5 vols higher than it was before capturing the BoE .

One-week expiry GBP/USD option risk reversals show a small increase in GBP put over call (downside versus upside) volatility premium this week, so aren't ruling out a minor GBP/USD setback.

