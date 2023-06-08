News & Insights

US Markets
RY

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of Canada's hawkish hike gives USD pause for thought

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 08, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could strengthen if the Federal Reserve unexpectedly raises interest rates next week, hot on the heels of this week's hawkish hikes from the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia.

The received wisdom among most economists is that the Fed won't raise rates on June 14, with 78 of 86 polled by Reuters expecting a hold. Money markets also tilt towards no change - although the element of doubt is much greater, with a 71% chance of a hold versus a 29% chance of a hike currently priced. FEDWATCH

The key U.S. event risk before next week's Fed decision is Tuesday's release of inflation data for May (U.S. CPI eased to 4.9% YY in April).

Wednesday's BoC rate rise followed its hold decisions in March and April after eight consecutive increases. Tuesday's RBA hike was its second in a row, after it skipped an increase in April.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/43uSku4

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.