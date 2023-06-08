BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of Canada's hawkish hike gives USD pause for thought

June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could strengthen if the Federal Reserve unexpectedly raises interest rates next week, hot on the heels of this week's hawkish hikes from the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia.

The received wisdom among most economists is that the Fed won't raise rates on June 14, with 78 of 86 polled by Reuters expecting a hold. Money markets also tilt towards no change - although the element of doubt is much greater, with a 71% chance of a hold versus a 29% chance of a hike currently priced. FEDWATCH

The key U.S. event risk before next week's Fed decision is Tuesday's release of inflation data for May (U.S. CPI eased to 4.9% YY in April).

Wednesday's BoC rate rise followed its hold decisions in March and April after eight consecutive increases. Tuesday's RBA hike was its second in a row, after it skipped an increase in April.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/43uSku4

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.