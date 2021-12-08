BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of Canada expectations and USD/CAD reaction

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 0.25% on Wednesday, although overnight index swaps (OIS) are pricing a 14% chance of a hike BOCWATCH and FX options have added some additional volatility premium.

Overnight USD/CAD FX option implied volatility gained 2.0 to 12.0, since expiry captured Wednesday's 10 a.m. New York (1500 GMT) policy announcement, lifting the premium/break-even for vanilla straddles from $53-pips to $63-pips in either direction, so they aren't ruling out a marginal increase in related FX volatility.

The BoC is likely to caution about the Omicron coronavirus variant and its economic implications, and some analysts think it may announce some reinvestment of maturing assets. But to push back against market pricing seems very unlikely in the face of soaring inflation and booming jobs data . Friday's big jobs beat fuelled a hawkish recovery in the Omicron-dented OIS curve, with five 25 basis point hikes now priced through 2022, with the first in March.

USD/CAD is likely to maintain its cue from broader risk appetite and oil, although current rate pricing should keep the Canadian dollar attractive on any subsequent dips, especially against lower yielding funding currencies. USD/CAD has already recovered to 1.2633 from 3 Dec 1.2853 high, but faces decent support from the thick daily cloud 1.2592-1.2455.

