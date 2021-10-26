US Markets
RY

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank of Canada and USD/CAD expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a continuation of its asset tapering on Wednesday, but its latest forward guidance will be key to the CAD reaction and its near-term direction.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a continuation of its asset tapering on Wednesday, but its latest forward guidance will be key to the CAD reaction and its near-term direction.

Although strong inflation and Canadian jobs data should keep the BoC on track to begin raising rates in the second half of 2022, there's a risk of a pushback against current market pricing, which has an additional 16bpts by March, and 30bpts by April BOCWATCH. A pushback would risk a short-term CAD decline, but the BoC should still be on course to raise rates before many of its peers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, so any USD/CAD rebound should attract sellers.

The recent USD/CAD low since June 23, when it hit 1.2253, was 1.2289. USD/CAD has already broken the 61.8% Fibo retracement of 1.2007-1.2949 at 1.2366 (although currently trading back above it), so there's potential for 76.4% at 1.2229 and a full retracement thereafter. Resistance lies with the broken 50% Fibo retracement at 1.2478 and the 200-daily moving average at 1.2496.

For more click on FXBUZ

CAD=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/3pEiNUT

BOCWATCHhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZptH6y

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular