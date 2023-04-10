BUZZ-COMMENT-Bank calm leaves a lot for Fed, EUR/USD traders to sift through

April 10 (Reuters) - Perceptions of reduced banking stress could allow investors to refocus on longer term influences such as economic data, which could decide whether EUR/USD tests 1.1035/75 resistance, though ultimately all roads may lead back to credit.

As EUR/USD longs lick their wounds during Monday's drop, they may consider how U.S. March CPI USCPF=ECI due April 12 and retail sales USRSL=ECI April 14 fit in with Friday's non-farm payrolls report showing slower but still solid job growth that could encourage the Fed to hike in May.

Forecasters project moderate drops in month-on-month headline and core CPI from February, along with a significant retreat the headline annual rate. Retail sales are expected to drop as well with retail control expected to fall to -0.4% from +0.5% in February.

Meanwhile, with banking stress on the back burner for now, risks remain, with slower loan growth and tighter credit standards, due to default risk and rising rates, potentially acting to suppress goods and services demand, a negative for the economy and possibly the dollar.

Short-term rates SRAU3 project Fed rate cuts beginning Q3, but downside data surprises or elevated banking concerns could bring forward a Fed pause to May, allowing EUR/USD longs to consider 1.1035/75.

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/43eaMrn

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

