BUZZ-COMMENT-Bad news a positive for benevolent circle driving FX trends

April 29 (Reuters) - Currency trends are the result of a benevolent circle which stems from the stimulus deployed to combat the coronavirus crisis that has driven the tremendous stock and commodity rallies.

This means bad news leads to positive reactions and because more negative news especially on the economy is most likely to lead to more stimulus, those invested in risky assets should have nothing to fear.

Right now traders can remain sanguine, there's lots of bad news and little chance stimulus is withdrawn while there's a great deal of fiscal support in the pipeline, underpinning risk-taking.

This is particularly important for foreign exchange markets as traders have not followed stock and commodity moves so are lightly invested in currencies that are rising and they are short Australia's dollar, Mexico's peso, Thailand's baht, India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah.

The resulting rallies could unfold rapidly, a short squeeze but a broad rally for EM and commodity fX is very likely .

