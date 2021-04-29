World Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bad news a positive for benevolent circle driving FX trends

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Currency trends are the result of a benevolent circle which stems from the stimulus deployed to combat the coronavirus crisis that has driven the tremendous stock and commodity rallies.

April 29 (Reuters) - Currency trends are the result of a benevolent circle which stems from the stimulus deployed to combat the coronavirus crisis that has driven the tremendous stock and commodity rallies.

This means bad news leads to positive reactions and because more negative news especially on the economy is most likely to lead to more stimulus, those invested in risky assets should have nothing to fear.

Right now traders can remain sanguine, there's lots of bad news and little chance stimulus is withdrawn while there's a great deal of fiscal support in the pipeline, underpinning risk-taking.

This is particularly important for foreign exchange markets as traders have not followed stock and commodity moves so are lightly invested in currencies that are rising and they are short Australia's dollar, Mexico's peso, Thailand's baht, India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah.

The resulting rallies could unfold rapidly, a short squeeze but a broad rally for EM and commodity fX is very likely .

For more click on FXBUZ

Bets on Asian currencieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QFFPMe

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dOYZYD

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular