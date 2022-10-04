BUZZ-COMMENT-Bad gambling may drive EUR/USD to fresh year lows

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Speculators have flipped their positions to bet on EUR/USD rallies, with little obvious justification. They did this at the start of this year, and there is a high risk that the massive drop that resulted is repeated.

As traders flipped from shorts to longs in January, EUR/USD dropped from near 1.15 to 1.0349.

Traders strongly increased their bullish bets before Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings in June, lifting the pair to 1.0787, with EUR/USD then collapsing towards the year low before they sold short.

They had only established a modest short position when EUR/USD dropped below parity and rushed to reverse these bets, selling a massive ten billion dollars around the time of September's ECB meeting and lifting the pair to 1.0198.

EUR/USD subsequently dropped to 0.9528 where it was technically oversold, resulting in the current rally which has reached 0.9875.

It is no longer oversold. Traders are betting it goes up, yet the trend is clearly down and the interest rate divide that is weighing is not seen changing.

EUR/USD may soon meet the next targets for the trend at 0.9250 and 0.8850.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

