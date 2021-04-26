BUZZ-COMMENT-AXJ currencies go their own way as fundamentals diverge

April 27 (Reuters) - Asia ex-Japan currencies are showing a clear divergence in performance as traders gravitate towards countries with stronger economic growth prospects due to better containment of the coronavirus.

China's yuan for instance has gained 1% in April on a combination of robust economic data , a very small number of new COVID-19 infections and an accelerated vaccine rollout .

The Singapore dollar has rallied 1.5% on the city-state's improved growth outlook. The currencies of export-oriented countries such as the Korean won, Taiwan dollar and Malaysian ringgit have made robust gains, encouraged by strong global growth prospects, particularly in key trade partner, the U.S.

In contrast, renewed lockdowns following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in India , Thailand and the Philippines threaten to derail their embryonic economic recovery, prompting analysts and central banks to lower their growth forecasts .

Meanwhile, lingering concerns over Bank Indonesia's independence continue to weigh on the Indonesian rupiah, along with seasonality factors in April and May.

The Indian rupee has, unsurprisingly, lost 2% in April, the Thai baht 0.65% and the Philippine peso and IDR are almost flat.

Buying an equally weighted basket of CNY and SGD versus the INR and THB could offer value given the diverging fundamentals.

