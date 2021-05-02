BUZZ-COMMENT-AXJ currencies could be in for a bumpier May

May 3 (Reuters) - After a positive performance in April, Asia-ex Japan currencies are likely to come under renewed selling pressure in May as a slew of negative factors takes hold.

Expectations of a strong U.S. economic recovery and rising inflation concerns due to President Joe Biden's stimulus plans should push U.S. yields higher, which will negatively affect AXJ currencies and bonds.

Investors are bracing for strong U.S. economic indicators this week, including non-farm payrolls, factory data and PMIs . Steve Englander, Standard Chartered Bank's head of G10 FX research, has noted that early indications point to very strong employment for April, with a possible rise of more than 1.5 million jobs.

Seasonality factors may also work against AXJ currencies this month. China's yuan is likely to weaken as Chinese companies listed abroad start to make FX purchases for their interim dividend payments between May and August. Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to rise by 13% in 2021 to $84 billion. Citi expects seasonality factors to also weigh on the Indonesian rupiah in May.

Concerns over India's deepening COVID-19 crisis and rising coronavirus numbers in Thailand and Philippines could also hurt their currencies.

Traders may consider buying dips in USD/INR to 73.50-73.80 and USD/THB to 30.90-31.00 for rallies towards 75.30-75.50 and 31.50-60, respectively.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

