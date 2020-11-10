BUZZ-COMMENT-Avoiding sub-zero BoE rate would be vaccine for GBP

Adds charts

Sterling will get a metaphorical vaccination if the Bank of England indicates that the probability of Bank Rate being cut below zero is unlikely now that a COVID-19 vaccine is in the pipeline.

Markets have pushed back expectations for UK interest rates turning negative since the success of Pfizer's vaccine trial was reported on Monday. BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said he hopes the vaccine news will be a quick game-changer for the UK economy.

Sterling rose to nine-week highs against the U.S. dollar and euro on Tuesday, at 1.3260 and 1.1246 respectively, as the risk-sensitive pound benefited from the rise in risk appetite fuelled by the Pfizer vaccine news.

The probability of sub-zero BoE rates will recede further if the European Union and UK agree a trade deal this month or next.

The BoE kept Bank Rate at 0.1% last week, when it upped its quantitative easing programme by 150 billion pounds.

