BUZZ-COMMENT-Australian dollar's upswing may exceed expectations

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The AUD/USD has resumed trending higher after a brief period of consolidation, and its objective may exceed the most optimistic forecasts.

The rally in key commodity prices has allowed the Australian dollar to take full advantage of bearish sentiment towards its U.S. counterpart. WestPac notes that the rise in the gold and iron ore prices has significantly added to Australia's current account surplus. This underpins the AUD as a safe-haven currency at a time when U.S. political uncertainty is weighing on USD sentiment .

The AUD/USD faces technical resistance just ahead of 0.7250 where it topped out three times between Aug 5 and 8. A break above 0.7250 could see the move higher accelerate towards the December 2018 trend high at 0.7394. An eventual target for the swing higher is 0.7516, the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the decline from a 0.8136 high in January 2018 to the 0.5510 low in March 2020.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kT4jM5

aud/usd 1https://tmsnrt.rs/3g7DNLk

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.