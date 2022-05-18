BUZZ-COMMENT-Australian dollar most at risk in a global slowdown

May 19 (Reuters) - Fears of a global slowdown intensified Wednesday and ignited a fierce selloff in equities and other risk assets. The Australian dollar remains especially exposed while investors price in the chance of a global recession resulting from rising prices and aggressive central bank tightening.

A grim earnings report from retailer Target drove the tumble on Wall Street Wednesday, crystallizing stagflation fears where production costs rise while consumers shy away from discretionary spending .

Fears the world's largest economy is showing signs of slowing so early in the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle are spooking investors. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear on Tuesday the Fed will remain aggressive in fighting inflation even if it means inflicting pain in terms of slower growth and higher unemployment .

The AUD/USD fell over 1% on Wednesday while the foreign exchange market's fear gauge, the AUD/JPY, fell nearly 2%. With growth slowing in China due to COVID lockdowns and fresh signs the U.S. economy may sputter, the Australian dollar could move a lot lower - especially if weakening demand resulted in iron ore and copper toppling from historically high levels.

Selling AUD/USD rallies with a stop-loss above the 21-day moving average at 0.7063 is the favoured strategy. The targets for the move lower are the May 12 low at 0.6827 and the 50% retracement of the pandemic low/high at 0.6757.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wt9RoI

aud/usd 2https://tmsnrt.rs/3wEadYn

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.