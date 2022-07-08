BUZZ-COMMENT-Australian dollar failing to capitalize on good news

July 8 (Reuters) - Early Friday gains for the Australian dollar quickly evaporated as the market struggled to factor in good news and instead respected the AUD/USD bear trend.

Sentiment towards the AUD was helped by reports China's Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan of special bonds in the second half of this year to spend on construction.

News that Australia and China's foreign ministers will meet for the first time in three years at the G20 meeting in Bali, also offered support for the AUD.

However, the strong upward trajectory in the U.S. dollar continues to lean on the Aussie and this despite the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish bias.

Technically, the AUD is holding to a bearish bias and threatens to close July inside its monthly Ichimoku cloud. An AUD/USD low of 0.6762 recorded on July 6, just ahead of a key 50% Fibonacci level at 0.6759 taken from the 0.8810-0.8007 March 2020 to February 2021 climb. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of that move, 0.6464, hints at where the Aussie could fall to in coming weeks.

AUD/USD monthly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bZ04P3

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

