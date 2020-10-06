US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie's risk-on rise capped at key hurdles after RBA

FX and global risk gauge AUD/JPY ran into a wall of resistance at Tuesday's 76.14 high after the RBA and Australian government revealed monetary [nL4N2GS0US] and fiscal [nL4N2GX0S7] stimulus policies designed to get through the pandemic.

Though the RBA delayed cutting rates from 25bp to zero, as expected, two-year Australian government bond yields tumbled about 5bp to 14.7bp as a November move to zero and little recovery from there were priced in, weighing on Aussie.

Australia is expected to retain the now rare AAA credit rating, though there's always some investor concern about fiscal deterioration.

Most of the AUD/JPY price action is linked to broader risk acceptance, with AUD a high-beta currency and yen a haven, though the distinction has diminished due to the drastic drop in yield spreads.

Tuesday's 76.14 high stopped right by pivotal 55-day moving average, 50% Fibo of the August-September risk-off slide and the downtrend line from August's highs at 76.17/19/20. The recovery from September's oversold and Fibo-supported 73.93 low has reset oscillators, reducing technical lift. A close above 76.19 is needed to target the 61.8% Fibo and cloud top at 76.72/82.

