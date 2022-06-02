BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie's conflicting signals could give way to rate rise boost

June 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar, which has been on a bull run since May 13, could be entering a new phase where it catches a fresh tail wind. Chart signals are mixed and AUD/USD price action volatile but with interest rates set to rise next week the Aussie could rally.

AUD gains stalled badly at the 100-day moving average (0.7232) Wednesday and a pullback extended into early Thursday action. A two-day swing from 0.7231 to 0.7141 hurting the trend.

A sharp rebound from today's low puts the bull trend back in play and there is potential for a hammer candlestick, a bullish signal. Support is at 0.7135, the 10-day moving average line.

Next week's Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting could help the Aussie. The RBA is widely expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points but we feel inflationary pressures require a more aggressive stance and a hike of 35 to 40 basis points might be seen.

A larger than expected hike could see the AUD test key resistance at the 200-day moving average, currently at 0.7258.

