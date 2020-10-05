BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie strong vs yen as RBA, chart test loom

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Risk-sensitive AUD/JPY recouped all of the losses it suffered on Friday on news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and powered ahead as markets awaited the RBA's meeting on Tuesday and looked toward a major convergence of chart resistance at 76.18-20.

The safe-haven yen retreated on waning fears about Trump's health and increased expectation of further U.S. fiscal stimulus, which would support risk-taking .

The RBA is likely to hold off on a rate cut, but there is some pricing in of one, which may be keeping AUD/JPY capped by its 21-day moving average at 75.96.

Improving pandemic conditions in Australia, strong linkage to the relatively robust Chinese economy and more fiscal space than most major economies, particularly Japan's, underpin the aussie's prospects in the absence of another major shock.

The 55-DMA, 10-week moving average, 50% Fibo of the August-September slide, daily kijun and the downtrend line from August's pandemic recovery peak all converge at 76.18-19 on Tuesday. That may be a make-or-break spot for the recovery, with the 61.8% and cloud top above at 76.72/82 if cleared.

