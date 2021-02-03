BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie putting up a fight but lacks punch

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has struggled to maintain traction on any gains versus the U.S. dollar, but now it's trying to make a stand by its 30-day moving average Bollinger band at 0.7597.

AUD/USD been declining since peaking at 0.7819 on Jan. 6 and a marked deterioration on the daily chart points to a bigger drop.

A Tuesday close near its 0.7626 opening level and a long lower candle shadow hinted at supply fade, and early Wednesday action has a slight bullish bias.

However, a close below today's 0.7608 opening would keep key bear targets in the game and argue for a further extension of the underlying trend.

Fibonacci levels are at 0.7502 and 0.7405, 38.2% and 50% retracement off the 0.6900-0.7819 November-January climb. Daily Ichimoku cloud top also serves as a bear target, currently at 0.7506.

The Aussie remains bogged down by a dovish Reserve Bank of Australia. As the bank's policy stance loses its hold, room may open up for a recovery. Near-term, though, the charts could hold the key.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

