BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie could be in for a rough ride next week

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Batting from a position of technical weakness, the Australian dollar could face a difficult market next week and the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to make the going any easier.

An AUD/USD bear channel on the daily chart suggests price could test a thick and rising Ichimoku cloud next week. Cloud parameters are currently at 0.7315 and 0.7490 but rise to 0.7365 and 0.7572 by Jan. 5. A close inside the cloud would be significant.

Bear targets include retracement levels off the 0.6990-0.7819 November to January rally. A 38.2% Fibonacci is at 0.7502 with the 50% level at 0.7405. Ambitious targets but a trending market could bridge the gap quickly.

Monthly chart action is less bearish and suggests shorter-term bear trends could be limited. The 0.7502 Fibo levels currently ties in with the monthly cloud top.

The RBA meets next week and a Reuters poll puts the cash rate at a record low and a possible extension to quantitative easing. A dovish tone could increase pressure on the AUD.

For more click on FXBUZ

AUD/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2YrAYyk

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.