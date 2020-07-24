BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie bulls turn tail amid heightened China-U.S. trade angst

July 6 (Reuters) - Amid rising U.S.-China tensions and broad U.S. dollar weakness, AUD/USD is falling 0.15% to 0.7090. Indeed, aussie is lagging other major currencies versus the USD.

Tensions between the U.S. and China heated up Friday, with China closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for the U.S. shuttering China's Houston consulate. The increased tensions between the two largest economies is generating a greater shift out of the dollar, along with a further push into haven's yen and gold.

U.S.-China trade machinations, if drawn out, may have significant downward effects on AUD, but for now they serve as a good reason to take profits given the pair’s 30%+ rise to a new 2020 high, at 0.7148, on Tuesday.

AUD/USD has support at its 10-DMA by 0.7035 and its 30-DMA by 0.6952. IMM spec AUD positioning has recently flipped from short to long, amid Aussie’s 3-month rise. With increased China tensions, recent longs may lighten positions which can weigh further on the pair.

That said, bulls remain in control above 0.6793, the 50% Fibo of the May-July rise from 0.6402 to 0.7184. In any event, even with a breather, a renewed focus on dour U.S. growth expectations may see a surge back to the recent 2020 high at 0.7184 and beyond.

