BUZZ-COMMENT-Aussie at risk vs yen before key jobs report

Oct 14 (Reuters) - AUD/JPY, a key FX risk indicator, struggled on Wednesday after falling back below its daily cloud base, kijun and tenkan during the previous session and could remain vulnerable at least until Thursday's Australian jobs report.

AUD/JPY, which is positively correlated to global financial risk, must retake at least the tenkan by today's 75.71 high to avert further weakness.

Global markets have become more cautious due to concerns about U.S. fiscal stimulus prospects and troubling COVID-19 trends in Europe and the U.S., which are seen as a potential impediment to the global recovery and reflation trades.

Thursday's employment report is expected to show weakness due to pandemic lockdowns after August's stronger results.

This week's AUD/JPY pullback is also a reversion to the 21- and 100-day means at 75.51/42. A daily range below both would target October's lows and the 61.8% Fibo of the 73.93-6.52 rebound from September's low at 74.91-93. If S&Ps and other risk gauges remain heavy, the 76.4% Fibo and September's low would be in play at 74.54/3.03.

