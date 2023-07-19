News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-August's BoE hike: size matters for sterling

July 19, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

Sterling might weaken further against the euro and U.S. dollar if the probability of a 50 basis point rate rise from the Bank of England next month continues to recede.

Markets currently see a 38% chance of a half-point hike from the BoE on Aug. 3, after a dovish shift in expectations on cooler than expected UK inflation data for June. 0#BOEWATCH

Upcoming UK data releases which could impact BoE expectations include ONS June retail sales figures on Friday and flash PMIs next Monday (July 24). UK retail sales are forecast up 0.2% MM, down 1.5% YY.

The recommendation from the Times shadow MPC, expected on Aug. 2, might also pack a punch, given that six of their number advocated the aggressive 50 bps increase to 5% delivered by the BoE in June.

GBP/EUR slid to 1.1515, its lowest level since May 29, on June's below-forecast UK inflation data, with GBP/USD dropping to a one-week low of 1.2924.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

