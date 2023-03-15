BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD vulnerable to market turmoil, demand destruction

March 15, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar could move significantly lower due to the combination of heightened risk aversion and a bleak global growth outlook emanating from a potential credit crunch.

The turmoil in financial markets stemming from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the perilous state of Credit Suisse threatens a full-blown banking crisis. Demand for risk currencies such as the AUD dwindles in times of extreme volatility.

The economic fallout from a financial crisis can have a severe impact on the global economy. As Ex-Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Twitter: "Financial crises create demand destruction. Banks reduce credit availability, consumers hold off large purchases, businesses defer spending."

Global growth fears were reflected in WTI crude sliding more than 4% and NY copper falling over 2% Wednesday. As a commodity currency, the AUD has historically come under pressure when the global growth outlook sours.

The AUD/USD completed a bearish outside day on Wednesday after it fell 0.90% to close at 0.6621. With the upside limited in the current environment, the 21-day moving average at 0.6726 should cap rallies.

Support is at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the October-February rise at 0.6547. A clear break below 0.6545 opens the way for an eventual drop to the 2022 low at 0.6170.

