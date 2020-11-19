BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD vulnerable as White House at odds with Fed

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's move to pull back $455 billion from the Federal Reserve's emergency funding facility is having an immediate negative impact on risk assets - and it may get worse when the full implications are realised . The Australian dollar's short-term uptrend had stalled before the news and the risk is for a significant reversal in the aftermath.

The markets were already fretting over the stalemate in Washington D.C. on a fiscal package, as the spike in COVID-19 infections forces shutdowns in key U.S. states . President Donald Trump's refusal to concede was adding to investor angst .

The Fed is viewed as the one stable force in countering the deleterious economic impact of the coronavirus and Mnuchin's move will be seen as limiting the Fed's efforts. It is also disturbing to note that the Fed obviously disagrees with the decision, as reflected by its statement and comments from Fed member Bostic .

The move by the White House to withdraw some of the Fed's support also raises concerns over what the Trump administration will do next during the lame-duck period before President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in on Jan 20.

If the risk selloff gains momentum, it will support the USD and JPY at the expense of risk currencies such as the AUD. The AUD/USD has support at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the November rally at 0.7206 - a break below 0.7200 targets 0.7165/70 where the 100-day moving average converges with the 50% retracement of that move.

