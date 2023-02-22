BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD vulnerable to shift in investor outlook

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A major shift in the global economic and central bank outlook is weighing heavily on the Australian dollar following its 16% rally in the last quarter of 2022 through January, when the MSCI World Equity index also rose over 23%.

There has been a seismic change in central bank expectations due to a run of strong U.S. data in recent weeks, shaking investors' belief in a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, which would tame inflation and allow the Federal Reserve to end its tightening cycle and even start cutting rates before the end of 2023.

That narrative has been replaced by a "no landing" scenario which sees persistent inflation keeping the Fed tightening well into 2023. The CME FedWatch Tool shows the market pricing around a 70% chance the Fed rate will be above 5.25% by November versus less than a 1.0% chance one month ago.

China's reopening after a protracted COVID lockdown previously added fuel to the AUD/USD rally as resurgent Chinese demand drove Dalian iron ore prices over 50% higher from the start of November. However, it's now viewed as stoking global inflationary pressures and has ceased to support the Australian dollar.

The AUD/USD traded below the 200-day moving average at 0.6802 on Wednesday and is poised above the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the October-February rally at 0.6780. A break below that reading could cue a decline towards the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement at 0.6547.

