BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD vulnerable as RBA out-doves the Fed

May 19 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar risks a selloff towards its April low of 0.7532 as the Reserve Bank of Australia signals a more extended dovish policy stance than the U.S. Federal Reserve, China moves to rein in runaway commodity prices, and investors turn increasingly risk-averse.

Minutes of the Fed's April meeting, which hinted at a possible taper discussion in future should the U.S. economic recovery continue to gain momentum, sent bond yields and the dollar higher on Wednesday .

In contrast, the RBA's May meeting minutes clearly indicated that it believes wages need to expand by "sustainably above 3%" to lift inflation into its 2-3% target band . Annual wage growth was just 1.5% in the first quarter , suggesting the RBA remains a long way from exiting its ultra-accommodative policy.

Thursday's mixed April jobs data should not change this stance .

Longer term, Aussie rallies will also be capped by China's moves to stabilise commodity markets; Beijing said Wednesday it will curb "unreasonable" increases in prices, prompting a 7.5% plunge in Dalian iron ore and a 3.2% drop in copper .

Cryptocurrency volatility and the pullback in stock markets on inflation concerns are also negative factors for the Aussie.

An AUD/USD break below the pivotal 0.7670-75 support would open a decline to 0.7585-0.7600 and 0.7532. There is strong resistance at 0.7813-18.

