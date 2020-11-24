BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD verging on rally as consolidation draws near close

Nov 24 (Reuters) - AUD/USD broke higher from its recent 0.7220/0.7340 range on U.S. presidential transition news, Janet Yellen's selection for U.S. Treasury Secretary and vaccine hopes , drawing its recent consolidation from the March-September rally nearer an end, potentially paving the way for significant gains.

The break coincided with bullish yield spread, equities and copper influences.

In early November the U.S. dollar held a yield advantage over the aussie, but that advantage is eroding. Vaccine hopes have improved prospects for global growth, which have buoyed Australian yields, helping to tighten spreads.

Buoyant equities .SPX and a copper HGv1 rally to 29-month highs are likely to help underpin AUD/USD as the aussie is correlated to those highly economic growth and risk-sensitive assets.

Technicals highlight AUD/USD's upside potential. The 10-day moving average helps to limit downside correction while daily and monthly RSIs imply bullish momentum.

September's 0.7413 monthly high is an impediment for bulls. Should risk remain upbeat, a break of that high is likely, which would indicate consolidation is complete. Completion of that phase suggests a significant rally is due for AUD/USD.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

