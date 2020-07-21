BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD surge signals a higher range

The Australian dollar soared over 1.5% on Tuesday as the European Union's ground-breaking fiscal stimulus plan added to the appeal of growth currencies, already boosted by hopes of a vaccine for the coronavirus. The clear break above 0.7100 will likely result in the AUD/USD establishing a 0.7000-0.7300 range after oscillating in a 0.6800-0.7100 range for six weeks.

The AUD/USD is getting support from Australia's strong trade position due to large gains in key commodity prices over the past three months . The Reserve Bank of Australia has repeatedly said a lower AUD would be desirable, but that recent strength in the currency has been fundamentally justified .

The AUD/USD is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8136-0.5510 move comes in around 0.7132 and a close above that reading would technically strengthen the bullish case. The next level of resistance is the 200-week moving average at 0.7266.

Given uncertainties around the timing of a coronavirus vaccine, the uneven path of a global economic recovery and the U.S. presidential election, it is unlikely the AUD/USD will trade significantly higher than 0.7300, at least in the short term.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

