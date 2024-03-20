BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD set to rise on dovish Fed, strong jobs data

March 21 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is poised to climb after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its projection of three 25 basis-point rate cuts in 2024 and Australia's February jobs data showed unemployment diving far more than expected.

The AUD/USD declined after the Reserve Bank of Australia shifted to a neutral from a mild tightening bias on Tuesday, while holding rates at 4.35% and emphasising it will remain data-dependent.

At the press conference following Tuesday's decision, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said the central bank will be "keeping a keen eye on employment numbers". Thursday's blow-out Australian job numbers will certainly increase concerns over an already tight labour market.

Before the release of the jobs data the market was pricing in a 75% chance of a 25 bps rate cut at the Aug 6 RBA meeting. That has been reduced to a 62% chance, according to LSEG 0#RBAWATCH. A near-90% chance of two 25 bps cuts by year-end has also been reduced to a 72% chance.

The AUD/USD has broken above 0.6600 and is trading 1.35% higher than Tuesday's close around 0.6530. The next level of resistance is the March 8 high at 0.6667. The current rally targets the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the December-February drop at 0.6707. Only a close below the 200-day moving average at 0.6556 would throw doubt on the bullish outlook.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

