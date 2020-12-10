BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD set to make most of global reflation trade

The Australian dollar is ideally positioned for further gains as a combination of positive fundamentals and favourable technical indicators take hold.

Strong gains marked on Thursday in the price of iron ore, which is Australia's premier export earner, have resulted in the Aussie breezing past chart resistance at 0.7516 - the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of its 2018-2020 decline.

Copper, which is another notable Australian export, rallied to its highest since 2013 in a further boost to the Aussie.

Expectations of a China-led global economic recovery, unprecedented government stimulus programmes and accommodative stance of central banks globally are likely to see a continuation of the rally in metals and commodities in 2021 with AUD/USD being a direct beneficiary.

Australia's relative success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic and signs of a stronger-than-expected economic recovery are likely to pave the path for a further Aussie rally.

Sino-Australia tensions may slow but not reverse Aussie's rise as China's insatiable appetite for Australian iron ore shows few signs of abating.

AUD/USD is headed for a test of resistance at 0.7638, the 38.2% of retracement of the 2011-2020 drop. A break opens a rally to 0.7910, the 100-month moving average.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

