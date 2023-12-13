BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD set for strong 2023 close after Fed pivot

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been one of the main beneficiaries of the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprisingly pronounceddovish pivot on Wednesday. Positive factors driving the AUD/USD portend more gains into year-end.

A USD-favourable yield differential was one of the main drivers of AUD/USD weakness through much of 2023. That yield advantage has dissipated and forward market pricing suggests it will swing in favour of the Australian dollar in 2024.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows the market is pricing in a 66% chance the Fed's 5.25%-5.50% target rate will be below 4.0% by the end of 2024 - while LSEG's 0#RBAWATCHindicates the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate will be only 30 basis points lower from the current 4.35% setting by December 2024.

The dovish Fed outlook is supporting equity and commodity prices, which will further underpin risk currencies such as the Australian dollar.

Australia's strong November employment report released on Thursday has pushed the AUD/USD up to a four-month high at 0.6708. Resistance is at the 50% retracement of the 2023 high-low at 0.6714. A break above 0.6715 targets the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of that move at 0.6819.

