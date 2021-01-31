BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD resilience faces a series of challenges

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has remained relatively resilient to the latest bout of risk aversion sweeping financial markets , but it faces a sterner test from multiple events this week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia holds a policy meeting Tuesday, Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech entitled "The Year Ahead" on Wednesday and appears before parliament Friday, when the bank's quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy is also due.

The RBA statement and Lowe's speech may sound slightly more upbeat given the recent string of positive data but their overall tone will remain emphatically dovish. Lowe is likely to use the speech to stress the slack still evident in the labour market and highlight how far the bank is from its 2-3% inflation target .

Twenty-one of 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to hold its cash rate at a historic low of 0.1%. The central bank is also likely to announce an extension of its quantitative easing programme .

Rising risks of a deeper stock market sell-off , a sizable drop in iron ore prices last week , a correction in the commodities and metals markets , and a lockdown in Perth pose further threats to the Aussie.

A daily AUD/USD close below 0.7590 is likely to trigger a decline to 0.7547-65 followed by 0.7503, which is the 38.2% retracement of its November-January rally .

For more click on FXBUZ

AUD: https://tmsnrt.rs/39xyEfA

China's iron ore imports by country: https://tmsnrt.rs/35XQmXr

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.