BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD rally pauses near 2020 high as bulls plan next run

Dec 11 (Reuters) - AUD/USD held steady on Friday after retreating from earlier gains, but bright prospects left bulls contemplating their next move higher.

Aussie dollar enthusiasts have been emboldened by the nascent China and Asia's economic recovery, geographic distance from the European Brexit maelstrom and a steady RBA ahead of the next MPC meeting in February 2021.

They show no sign of letting up following the meteoric rise from near 0.70 in early November and from near 0.55 after March's pandemic low.

Though some AUD/USD selling may be expected into year-end, as traders cover profitable long positions, the outlook into 2021 hints a further AUD strength.

COVID vaccines brighten the global growth outlook, supporting resource-rich countries like Australia. IMM spec positioning data indicates a paltry net short of 10,800 contracts, consisting of 56,253 shorts which has remained relatively steady since October.

Movement in either direction is likely to stir short-covering which should to keep AUD bid in the near-term. For now, the 10-DMA currently at 0.7434 supports, followed by the 30-day moving average at 0.7330. Below the 30-DMA, 0.7127, the 76.4% Fib of 0.6990-0.7573, is interesting. AUD last traded there in early November, the last time it had closed below the 10-DMA.

