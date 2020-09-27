BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD rally looks like a selling opportunity

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has risen above $0.7050 early on Monday on renewed hopes of a U.S. coronavirus aid deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election and a major Australian bank pushing back its RBA rate cut call from the Oct. 6 meeting to November , but the rally should be viewed as a selling opportunity.

The likelihood of a compromise between U.S. Democrats and the White House remains uncertain, as the move by President Trump and Senate Republicans to rush a vote to appoint a conservative judge to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has raised the political temperature in Washington D.C. . Even if there is a deal, uncertainty over who will win the November election and the risk of a contested result could keep markets on edge .

The AUD shouldn't get too big a boost from expectations of a one-month delay to an RBA move to ease the cash rate to 0.10% from 0.25%. The AUD/USD fell to the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7006 on Friday and its failure to break lower has encouraged some short-covering. The 100 DMA ascends to 0.7012 today and a break below will put the 200 DMA at 0.6775 in focus. Only a break above 0.7100 would ease downward pressure on the AUD/USD.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/34aItwm

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.