BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD prospects grim as China demand concerns weigh

May 31 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is looking vulnerable again after more evidence of China's sputtering recovery showed up in weak official PMI data for May. The domestic economy also faces challenges, as laid out by Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe in parliamentary testimony on Wednesday.

Lowe said the RBA remained committed to fighting inflation, but warned of weak productivity growth and more pain ahead for Australian households. The "data dependent" RBA would not have welcomed hotter-than-expected April CPI, which will likely make next week's policy meeting "live".

The market is pricing in around a 30% chance the RBA will hike by 25 basis points to 4.10% on June 6 - up from 23% before the Lowe comments and CPI data.

The AUD/USD tried to rally immediately after the CPI release - trading up to 0.6538 from 0.6515, but the weak China PMI survey more than offset the impact, sending it to a session low at 0.6492.

The negative fundamental and technical backdrop for the AUD/USD suggests that any gain from another RBA rate hike will be a selling opportunity.

The AUD/USD is trending lower, with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages in a bearish alignment and pointing lower. Only a close above the 10-DMA at 0.6567 would suggest downward momentum is waning.

The next objective of the current downtrend is 0.6403, the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022-February 2023 rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/3N3bmBY

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.