BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD poised to gain as China optimism underpins

July 28 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has risen nearly 5% from its July 14 low at $0.6682 despite rising fears of a global economic slowdown. With growing optimism on China's economic outlook and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow their hiking path, more AUD/USD gains may be in store.

Key commodities have shown signs of bottoming out in recent weeks. Dalian iron ore has risen over 19% since July 20 while London copper has bounced over 10% since hitting a 17-month low on July 15 . The gains have been attributed to China's moves to support its ailing property sector .

While there has been a subtle dovish shift in Fed expectations, the Reserve Bank of Australia still has a lot of work to do in cooling inflationary pressures . Westpac economists raised their forecast for the terminal Australian cash rate to 3.35% from 2.6% last week, and said in a client note after Wednesday's Q2 CPI, that the data confirms their view.

AUD/USD completed a bullish outside day on Wednesday, closing above resistance at 0.6980-85. It has started to trend higher, with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation.

The next target is around 0.7055, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.7661-0.6682 drop converges with the 61.8% retracement of the recent 0.7282-0.6682 move.

Only a fall below the 10-DMA at 0.6913 would suggest a short-term top is forming.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

