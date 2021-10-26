BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD may reach 0.80 if speculative worm turns

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar might add to its recent gains against the U.S. dollar if events encourage speculators to buy the AUD and/or jettison more AUD short positions, with 0.80 among bull targets.

The latest CFTC data showed gross AUD shorts held by IMM speculators continued to dwarf gross AUD longs in the week ended Oct. 19, by 87,690 contracts to 11,632, even as the net AUD short position shrank.

IMM speculators have held a net AUD short position since May, and this reached an all-time high of 89,979 contracts in the week ended Oct. 5.

The AUD might strengthen if Australian third-quarter inflation data comes in hotter than expected at 0030 GMT, as this would embolden bond traders challenging the Reserve Bank of Australia's resolve to keep interest rates at record lows until 2024.

AUD/USD was last at 0.80 in February, when it scaled a three-year peak. 0.7546 was last week's 15-week high (Oct. 21).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

