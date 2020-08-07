BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD may prove too hot to handle in August

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The AUD/USD chart is bullish, but factors such as August seasonality call into question the likelihood of further gains.

AUD/USD closed above the 0.7133 Fibonacci level in July, a 61.8% retracement of the 0.8136 to 0.5551 (2018 to 2020) drop, unmasking the 0.7516 Fibonacci level, 76.4% of the same decline.

However, AUD/USD's August performance since 2000 shows it has fallen in 15 of the past 20 years. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

In times of uncertainty, funds usually flow out of the Australian dollar. Australia's open and export-heavy economy is vulnerable to global trade tensions .

A plot of the AUD/USD daily returns since the start of 2020 shows the Australian dollar has been much more volatile compared with the USD index. It also reveals AUD/USD has been susceptible some brutal daily collapses, meaning it is not an ideal candidate to shelter from the coronavirus pandemic's effects. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

