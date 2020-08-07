US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD may prove too hot to handle in August

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

The AUD/USD chart is bullish, but factors such as August seasonality call into question the likelihood of further gains.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The AUD/USD chart is bullish, but factors such as August seasonality call into question the likelihood of further gains.

AUD/USD closed above the 0.7133 Fibonacci level in July, a 61.8% retracement of the 0.8136 to 0.5551 (2018 to 2020) drop, unmasking the 0.7516 Fibonacci level, 76.4% of the same decline.

However, AUD/USD's August performance since 2000 shows it has fallen in 15 of the past 20 years. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

In times of uncertainty, funds usually flow out of the Australian dollar. Australia's open and export-heavy economy is vulnerable to global trade tensions .

A plot of the AUD/USD daily returns since the start of 2020 shows the Australian dollar has been much more volatile compared with the USD index. It also reveals AUD/USD has been susceptible some brutal daily collapses, meaning it is not an ideal candidate to shelter from the coronavirus pandemic's effects. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gEKG8i

Seasonality Monthly Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iiseTb

FX 2020 Daily Returns Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/31uP5Ee

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular