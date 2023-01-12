BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD likely to drop as usual in January

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders expecting the Australian dollar to fall against its U.S. counterpart this month can take comfort from seasonal trends.

An analysis of AUD/USD's January performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 14 of the past 23 years.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

AUD/USD edged higher as markets wagered U.S. data due later today would confirm a cooling in inflation. However, FX traders should tread carefully as the USD index has a tendency to rise in January, that would put downward pressure on AUD/USD.

AUD/USD's recent break above the 0.6908 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 0.7136 to 0.6170 (August to October 2022) drop, could fail to close above this level at the end of the week. That would be a bull trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bearish sign.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

