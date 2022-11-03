BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD likely to be volatile after U.S. jobs report

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. October jobs report later on Friday is likely to spark a strong reaction across all asset classes and the AUD/USD might be particularly volatile.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeatedly mentioned the strong U.S. labor market during his "hawkish" press conference following the Fed's decision to hike rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, while emphasizing the Fed will be data-dependent regarding the pace and duration of its tightening cycle.

The Reuters poll shows forecasts of 200,000 jobs created in October, unemployment to edge up to 3.6% from 3.5% and average hourly earnings to remain steady with a 0.3% month-on-month rise.

If the payroll report is within expectations or weaker, there may be a relief rally due to market whispers of stronger numbers following forecast-beating ADP jobs and JOLTS data.

A relief rally in equities coupled with easing U.S. yields would likely push AUD/USD back above the 10-day moving average at 0.6379 and alleviate downside pressure.

If the jobs report is unambiguously strong, it will be bad news for Wall Street and Treasury yields would probably climb to confirm expectations of a higher terminal Fed target rate.

The U.S. dollar could reach fresh highs and the AUD/USD may lead the way if risk assets swoon. This would put the 2022 low at 0.6170 squarely in the market's sights.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

